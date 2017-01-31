Bridal diaries expo

Vijdan Saeed

Islamabad

With the wedding season on its peak, Dynasty Events, one of Islamabad’s best event service providers hosted the first ever Bridal Dairies Expo in Islamabad. The main motive behind launching this expo was to create a platform for wedding vendors and start-ups to showcase their work, which also included the work of some of the innovative wedding entrepreneurs in Islamabad not only helped the brides and grooms to plan their perfect wedding days but book some of the best photographers, event planners, designers, makeup artists, caterers, rent-a-cars and jewellery designers in the city.

Up to 6000 people showed up at the event held at Dynasty marquee on 21st January and encouraged all the participants for their creative exhibition. The chief guest Tauseeq Haider appreciated the entrepreneurial passion of these wedding vendors in Islamabad and gave some expedient guidelines for their success. Hareem Farooq, the renowned Drama/Film actress and being a proud Islamabadi, made a guest appearance at the event as well. Bridal Dairies Expo 2017, saw some amazing performances.

These included Islamabad’s very own Iflah Zafar giving the crowd a startling singing performance along with a bridal ramp show by Humibia couture. The crowd also enjoyed energetic dance performances, car show by Shuja Limo, free makeovers by Tausiq Haider Salon and free vouchers from various vendors present at Bridal Dairies Expo 2017, Dynasty Events E-11.