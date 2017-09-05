BRICS leaders condemn terrorism in all forms

Observer Report

Xiamen, China

BRICS leaders deplored all terrorist attacks worldwide and condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations, according to the Xiamen Declaration released at the ninth BRICS summit Monday.

“We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organizing, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable,” it said.

In the declaration, the leaders also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The leaders called upon all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism, and are committed to prevent and counter the growing spread of terrorist narratives, and to tackle all sources, techniques and channels of terrorist financing, it said.

They called for swift and effective implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) international standards worldwide.

“We call upon the international community to establish a genuinely broad international counter-terrorism coalition and support the UN’s central coordinating role in this regard,” said the declaration.

Additionally, the leaders stressed that the fight against terrorism must be conducted in accordance with international law.

Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa attended the BRICS summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen.

He urged the member States to shelve their differences and accommodate each other’s concerns by enhancing mutual trust and strategic communication, as he opened the 9th annual summit of the five member emerging economies here Sunday.

The opening ceremony of the three-day BRICS summit started with BRICS Business Council in this southeastern Chinese city in Fujian province. BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – is a grouping of five emerging economies. The BRICS summit brings together the leaders of these countries.

In his speech broadly focusing on enhancing cooperation between the BRICS members, Xi said, “construction of a tall building starts with foundation. We have laid the foundation and put in place the framework for BRICS cooperation”.

Outlining BRICS cooperation in the last 10 years, he said treating each other as equals and seeking common ground while shelving differences is important part of cooperation.

“In terms of BRICS cooperation, decisions are made through consultation (and) not by one country.