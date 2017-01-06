BRF sees $1.5b Halal unit IPO by late March

Sao Paulo

Brazilian food exporter BRF SA is seeking to raise about $1.5 billion from the sale of a 20 percent stake of a unit focused on the halal processed food market via an initial public offering, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.

São Paulo-based BRF, the world’s No. 1 poultry exporter, expects to price the One Foods Holdings Ltd’s IPO by late March or early April, depending on market conditions, said the people. London is likely to be picked as the listing place, they said.

Proceeds from the IPO could be used to help propel the expansion of One Foods into Asian Muslim nations. The company already controls 45 percent of the poultry market in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.—Reuters