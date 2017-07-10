Brexit may never happen: LD MP Vince Cable

London

A senior British MP has suggested that Brexit might never happen, casting doubt on the process that began months after Britons voted to exit the European Union on 23 June 2016.

“I’m beginning to think that Brexit may never happen,” Liberal Democrat (LD) MP Sir Vince Cable told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show broadcast on Sunday.

Cable also said that a second referendum could see the initial Leave vote overturned. “The problems are so enormous, the divisions within the two major parties are so enormous, I can see a scenario in which this doesn’t happen.

“Our policy of having a second referendum, which didn’t really cut through in the general election, is designed to give a way out when it becomes clear that Brexit is potentially disastrous.”

The UK and the EU started the formal Brexit talks last month with British Prime Minister Theresa May expecting the Brexit process to be completed by March 2019 even though the EU has warned that the two sides should reach a deal before October 2018.—Agencies