Brexit inflationary price warning

London

British clothing retailer Next on Wednesday warned of a tougher trading year ahead as a weak pound caused by Brexit uncertainty pushes up raw material costs. Shares in Next slid 11 percent on the news, dragging down stock values of clothing competitors Marks and Spencer and Associated British Foods, which owns also budget garment chain Primark.

In a trading update, Next said the weak pound would result in prices of its garments rising by up to five percent in its financial year to January 2018. “In the year ahead we face a number of inflationary pressures in our cost base,” Next said in a statement. British annual inflation is at the highest level in more than two years as a slide in sterling to multi-year lows against the dollar and euro.—AFP