Breastfeeding can help lower 22pc newborn’s deaths

Staff Report

Islamabad

As many as the 22 percent deaths of newborn babies could be prevented if the government and other quarters concerned make adequate arrangements to stop trends of bottle feedings the ratio of which is around 50 percent among Pakistani mothers. As the Global Breastfeeding Day is being marked across the word, Nutrition Civil Society Alliance Pakistan conducted a Demographic Health Survey. In the survey it said that if the breastfeeding is initiated within the first hour of birth it could prevent the deaths of 22 of newborn babies. It added that it helps to survive e 16 percent deaths of newborns, if breastfeeding is started within the first 24 hours of birth. Breastfeeding is not only beneficial to the baby but is associated with decreased maternal postpartum blood loss, reduces breast cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and osteoporosis. According to an estimate, the bottle feeding ratio among mothers in the country was 37.1 per cent in 2006-07 to 37.7 per cent in 2012-13. However, when it comes to the bottle-feeding rate, Pakistan has no close competitors; bottle-feeding rates have risen from an already undesirable 32.1 percent in 2006-07 to a shamefully high 41 per cent in 2012-13. Now, the trend exceeded even from 50 percent, which is alarming in the future. Globally, the breastfeeding has the potential to prevent about 800,000 deaths, among children under five each year if all children zero to 23 months old are optimally breastfed.

