Break the Taboo!

Maria Sadriwala

Karachi

Children are the main assets of our society, they are the army of our future; thus, it is essential to up-bring them positively. It is a shared responsibility of the whole society to look out for their children. But I believe, we fail dismally at it as a nation. Our children today face not only one but many major problems socially and psychologically. One of them being child abuse; just the other day I heard of a friend’s cousin who was being sexually abused by their family member only. The child belonging to a respectable family could not gear up the strength to speak out loudly about it until recently when someone caught the perpetrator.

The mind boggles when it inspects such heinous doings, how can such people live with such sins in them? Alas, but the evil lies there without being subjected. In the recent researches, a total of 3,768 cases of child sexual abuse (CSA) were reported in 2015 bringing the number of abused children to 10 per day. The figure also shows an increase of 7 per cent from the previous year. Our silence and general inaction amplifies the psychological, physical and social consequences that sexual abuse has for victims and more so the society shuts us down. But to stand up against it, to speak about it and spread awareness is the bigger better deed for the growth of ourselves and our society. It is high time we stand up against the atrocity and help heal those who have suffered.