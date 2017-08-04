Brazilian politics and corruption

When Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva became President of Brazil in 2003, he would never have thought that he will ever have to fear going to jail. The most popular President of Brazil, who was described by the US President Barack Obama as ‘the most popular president on earth’, has been convicted to nine and a half years in prison for accepting bribe. The 71- year old enjoys fame among the people of Brazil as he had helped millions of Brazilians come out of poverty through his extraordinary social reforms during his time in office. Owing to this, he was not only elected twice, but helped the candidate he supported, Dilma Rousseff, succeed him, though she was later impeached. Lula’s conviction has certainly polarized Brazilian politics with many people accusing Wednesday’s ruling as politically motivated and aiming to prevent the two-time president from running for the election again in 2018. Some political experts fear that the verdict could deeply divide Brazil, as seen in the United States at the time of Donald Trump’s election as president. This seems possible as Lula maintains a wide base of loyal supporters. Though Lula can still avoid prison sentence by appealing in the court but his chances of a successful appeal are slim. Evidently, with the front-runner of the 2018 elections absent, the chances for Lula’s opponents are now brighter. However, the voter turnout should still be expected to be lower than with what would have been with Lula as one of the candidates. This is because many of Lula’s voters will be disappointed at his absence in the elections and will lose interest in the result of the elections. The ruling, no matter what other effects it carries, has made it clear that no one is insusceptible of the grasp of the Operation Car Wash, Brazil’s largest corruption probe, as it has even adjudged one of the greatest Brazilian leaders to prison.AHSAN SHAFIQUE PITAFILahore

Related