Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, 7 other players to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho and 7 other international football players will visit Pakistan early next month, official sources said on Monday.

The July 6-8 visit will be organized through joint venture of the Pakistan Army and Leisure League, they said.

During their visit, the players will play football matches at Karachi and Lahore for promoting the game of football in Pakistan and talent hunt.

“Their visit to Pakistan is indicative of return of sports and peace and sports loving Pakistani nation. After cricket its football now,” the sources said.

The players will also call on Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has taken initiative to promote sports for return of normalcy in Pakistan.

The military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has welcomed the visit.

“We welcome @10Ronaldinho and his team to Pakistan 6-8 Jul 17 in coord with @leisureleaguepk,” he said on his official Twitter.

“Pakistan is a peace and sports loving country,” Gen Ghafoor further said.

International players are reluctant to come to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

However, some international cricket players took part in the Pakistan Super League, a domestic cricket series, in March this year. Other matches of the PSL were played in the UAE in February.

Pakistan plays its cricket series with other countries in UAE as foreign team do not play in Pakistan.

Originally Published By NNI