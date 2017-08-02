Brazilian active in promotion of culture & Sports: Envoy

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

Brazilian ambassador Claudio Lins, , said that embassy was playing an active role in promoting his country’s culture and sports in Pakistan. The Brazilian Embassy is already quite active in the promotion of Brazilian Capoeira. In this connection, Embassy has been organizing free Capoeira classes here in Islamabad for the last few years.

Speaking at a press conference along with Master and Trainer of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Carlos Almeida, the ambassador said that he would continue with his efforts to promote culture and sports from his country.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is a martial art and a combat sport focusing on grappling and on ground fighting.BJJ promotes the concept that a smaller, weaker person can successfully defend against a bigger, stronger, heavier assailant by using proper technique, leverage, and, most notably, taking the fight to the ground and applying joint-locks and chokeholds to defeat the opponent.

Speaking on the occasion, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu master trainer Carlos Almeida said that Pakistani youth was ambitious of learning so during his stay in Pakistan, he would pass on all latest techniques about the game to the players and would try his utmost to educate interested enthusiasts about the game.

Mr. Carlos Almeida, Master and Trainer of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hold a Masters in Physical Education with a specialization in Biomechanics. He started his training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) in July 8th of 1998 and got a Black Belt in October 2006.

He is an athlete and coach from GF TEAM (Grappling Fight Team). He has a 3rd degree BJJ Black Belt, registered at IBJJF (CBJJ), at UAEJJF, and at IFSBJJ (CBJJE). He is also UAEJJF-approved on their Referee & Rules Course since 2016, and IBJJF- approved on their Referee & Rules Course since 2014

Almeida said that “Besides giving training sessions in Islamabad, I would also be travelling to Lahore and Karachi to hold sessions and seminars there for individuals wishing to learn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” he said. He said these days, players lose Jiu-Jitsu fights due to not having proper technique and knowledge about the game. “

A slight change or improvement in technique and skills can help them win big games,” he said. Almeida, who is a 3rd degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) black belt, said he would also be having a training session with Pakistani Jiu-Jitsu players in Lahore.

Responding to a question, he said two to three days training won’t be enough for players to learn complete techniques about the game but players can also educate themselves through his videos available on social media.

He said he also has players in Portugal and India who want to become skilled at Jiu-Jitsu. “But due to shortage of time he would not be visiting there and would try to educate them some other way,” he said and added from Pakistan he would go to UAE. “After Football and swimming the Brazilians are eager to gain knowledge of Jiu-Jitsu. I would be going to Brazil at the end of this year to teach the players about the game,” he said.