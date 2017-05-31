Brazil great Roberto Carlos eyes Australia

Sydney

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos is keen to coach Australian side South Melbourne, who are pushing to join an expanded domestic A-League. The 44-year-old, famous for his stunning free kicks, held talks in the city on Monday with club officials. “What I’ve seen here has moved me, the complex and the people,” the former Real Madrid defender, who has previously coached in Turkey, told reporters. “The most important thing now is for the club to go to the A-League and that together we make more history on top of what we’ve seen.—AFP