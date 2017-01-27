Brawl in NA

WHAT happened on the opening day of the current session of the National Assembly on Friday has sent dismaying signals to people of Pakistan about maturity, conduct and behaviour of the lawmakers. The way members used un-parliamentary language against one another and even resorted to physical brawl is highly regrettable.

Difference of opinion is nothing new and therefore, both the Treasury and the Opposition are entitled to their views but no one should make any attempt to impose his or her views on others. It is all the more unfortunate that all this happened despite an understanding in the meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee. PTI has been agitating the issue of Panama Papers both on roads and before the top judicial forum of the country and therefore, there was absolutely no justification to use similar tactics at the floor of Parliament. You are entitled to raise an issue according to the rules of procedure and conduct of business but are also bound to obey the Speaker, who is responsible to conduct the proceedings smoothly. Shah Mahmood Qureshi is a senior parliamentarian and was not expected to raise slogans as they are raised in public meetings. And once he did so, PTI should have the courage to listen to similar slogans from other side. The claim that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hurled abuses on Imran or Shah Mahmood Qureshi is untenable as never in his life the soft-spoken Abbasi resorted to such minion behaviour. Television footage makes it absolutely clear that it was Murad Saeed, who unnecessarily poked his nose when two senior leaders — Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were discussing the situation. The aggressive posture of Murad made all the difference. The attitude of Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah was also not in line with the prestige and status of his office as he conveniently left the floor of the house. The ensuing brawl left a deep impression that there was least respect for parliamentary behaviour and democratic traditions by the two sides. The Treasury Benches should have exercised more caution as it is an open secret that PTI wants to take things to the extreme end.

