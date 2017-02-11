Brave police of Pakistan

Ifra Rayaan

Islamabad

Hats off to the drama series ‘Awaam Kay Sipahi’ for featuring such a wonderful telefilm Safwat Ghayyur I just saw. I am a regular viewer of this series and every time I glue tight to my TV set, I get a treat to watch. In a society where police is stigmatised as a corrupt to the core department, Safwat Ghayyur opens our eyes to the other side of the story.

The exemplary police men and soldiers who laid down their lives in defending the motherland cannot merely be praised in words. They have larger than life contributions in our wellbeing. We as a nation owe them a lot. Safwat Ghayyur, you are our star, our unsung hero. We salute you. Thank you for being there for us.