Brave investors rake big returns on Brazil stocks in 2016

Sao Paulo

It was a surprisingly great year for investors brave enough to put money in Brazilian stocks, even though the country spent 2016 floundering through its worst recession in a century and rocked by political instability.

Paradoxically, this year of economic crisis, presidential impeachment and unending corruption scandals in Latin America’s largest economy was also a boom year for the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

The Ibovespa index gained 38.9 percent on the year, its first year in the black since 2012. That happened despite the political turbulence caused by the impeachment of president Dilma Rousseff, a massive corruption scandal at state oil giant Petrobras, and the economy shrinking an estimated 3.49 percent — its second year of deep recession.

The market may have gotten a confidence boost from the resolution of the drawn-out impeachment drama, which ended with the installation of center-right President Michel Temer in August.

But more importantly, analysts say, signs of a rebound for Brazil’s key commodity exports gave companies like Petrobras and mining giant Vale a major shot in the arm. Petrobras shares gained 121.9 percent on the year.—APP