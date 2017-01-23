Syeda Anushay

Via email

Do brands really matter to you? If yes, then you’re not alone. Brand consciousness has become a status symbol in our society. From children’s to adults’ everyone is brand conscious. I am also one of them. It is increasing day by day, from high class elites to lower middle class. Brand consciousness has become a new fashion mantra in our society that is speeding up equally among males and females. People have gone crazy about the brands because their psyche is that they will look more fascinating, classy in branded outfits. People are buying western products just for the matter to look trendy and to show off their purchasing power to others.

They are obsessed over buying branded outfits, footwear, furniture, accessories and food. They are more likely to step in a branded food shop rather than roadside restaurants as a matter of prestige. Though, ‘High shop has vapid food’ and it is also true that ‘all that glitters is not gold’. When our friends and relatives give us a gift, we expect it to be branded; if not, then we don’t give a branded treatment. The small gifts and wishes which were once enough to express feelings for your loved ones has took over by expensive brands.

Children from lower class families cannot afford such type of living so they steal, lie and rob because of the peer pressure and fear to be laughed at. They give tough time to their parents. It has become difficult for such classes to compete and maintain better living. Media has wickedly manipulated and moulded our opinion. It makes us crave for branded stuff. People stop using old gadgets when their latest models comes like I Phone etc. People have made criteria to judge others on the bases of their dresses, gadgets and gifts. Trend of money saving is being deleted because every one of us has become spendthrift. In past, people use to take great care of their household budgets but now a days you will find a great turn over.

Things that were once use to fulfil a need now they are being used to define a particular class. People have started to believe that they will get an esteem position by use of renowned brands, it has put up the people in to a competition where the relations have been suppressed by these materialistic things. I feel, it is just a show off or source of satisfaction for people just to make an impression on others. We are attracting towards foreign brands instead of promoting or using our own country’s food and products.

We are losing our original identity in brand race. We are leaving our real selves far behind. This is our ethical dilemma that poor human soul has no value now. We have forgot that we all are made from same clay. So what is this race for? Why are we becoming so materialistic that we are valuing brands instead of human beings? Can brands give us love, affection and care? No one can do this except our true relations. I feel, there is no harm in wearing or using branded stuff and running after brands with normal pace, but we should not ignore the cost or worth of our relations and morals!