Brainstorming at Raiwind

AT a marathon consultative session former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held with close aides in Raiwind on Tuesday, he vowed to take back his right but added that this would be done through legal and constitutional framework. The meeting also reviewed the strategy of the party for NA-120 bye-election where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is the candidate of the ruling party and winning of the seat has become a question of prestige and honour besides its implications for political course of the country.

It is good that so far Mian Nawaz Sharif has spurned the tendency of confrontation, which is hallmark of his personality. In line with this policy, he did not provoke any institution during his rally from Islamabad to Lahore and has also filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, which is surely his legal and constitutional right. He is also within his right to make political moves that could benefit his party and take care of the popularity issue ahead of general election due next year. We hope that he would devote his energies on establishing his party in each and every corner of the country on a sound footing so that he can mobilise masses and remain relevant by strengthening his party’s foundations. PML leaders ignored this aspect throughout their history and as a consequence there are many factions of Muslim League and its leaders run away on first available opportunity. Nawaz Sharif says he is now an ideological personality, therefore, he should focus on ideas and vision without creating room for tension or confrontation. His plan to amend the Constitution is dependent upon numbers game and at the moment other political parties including PPP are not willing to cooperate because of their own vested interests. Asif Ali Zardari with whom he has had good relationship in the past, is reportedly returning to Lahore and his stay might afford him an opportunity to exchange views on future strategy for upholding supremacy of Parliament and strengthening of democracy. Nawaz also plans to contact other political parties and leaders which is also a good move in prevailing circumstances.

