Brain-incapacitating environmental contaminants could have a link with increasing crime rate in Pakistan

Dr. Audil Rashid, Dr. Atif Kamal

Pakistan is one of the socio-demographically disadvantaged counties of south Asia, where literacy rate, increasing poverty and crime rate seem to be interlinked in many aspects. Since growing awareness about the environmental contaminates and their health effect has spotlighted several occupations, areas and walks of lives in Pakistan which demand immediate government intervention to nip these evils in the bud. Ever since a huge area of Pakistan is declared endemic due to Fluoride (F) contamination of ground water bodies.

Although F occurs naturally as a result of geochemical processes, and numerous minerals in the crust of the earth contain F as a part of their structure; therefore exposure among human population may also vary with the geographical location of community. However the anthropogenic sources of F include the combustion of coal, emission from industries such as aluminum, copper and nickel melting, manufacturing of brick and glass. Since F in low concentrations prevents dental caries, and growth of the bone.

In Pakistan, contaminated ground water is the major source of F exposure at community level. Teams of researchers are working to unlock the underlying eco-geological causes and consequences of such high levels. F in some areas of Punjab been found in concentration (i.e. maximum ~ 40 mg/l) which is beyond the WHO limited (In Pakistan the limit of F is 1.5 mg/l i.e.).

There are several unwanted cosmetic and esthetic effects of F exposure, such as dental fluorosis i.e. pitting of enamel of tooth, yellow pigmentation and cracking of teeth of exposed individuals, which is a problem in almost 22 countries including China and India. F is an additional risk factor for diabetes, obesity, and also causes skeletal fluorosis, and liver and muscular problems. F primarily affects the skeletal tissues. F exposure via drinking water results in skeletal deformation among children and also causes the joint pain, fractures and pigmentous ossification.

More important aspect of fluoride is that it can penetrate into the brain tissue, and thereby causes the central system impairment. Chronic exposure at high concentration, specifically in the endemic areas may also lead to memory dysfunction and reasoning and learning abilities especially among children. Past literature reports on F contamination have shown that F adversely affects the intelligence quotient of the children during the developing age in particular. Since the dental fluorosis is a cause of serious psycho-social imbalance among society and causes isolation of affected communities.

A recent survey revealed it was seen that the female in endemic community are forced to marry among their won community because low aesthetic deterioration of facial features render them disadvantaged as they have limited choice of marriage outside their community which put them under severe social pressure of isolation. Lead (Pb) is another widespread contamination has the same effect and is also widespread in the environment.

The lead is often found in the Pakistani environment beyond the recommended daily intake limits of lead (i.e. <0.05 set by and 0.01 mg/l set by Pakistan and WHO respectively). Dust is among major sink of Pb exposure, while people are mostly exposed to dust via (accidental) ingestion, inhalation and skin contact routs of exposure.

Lead also occurs in rural as well as urban environments. Ever since the prohibitions of uses of Pb in petroleum products as anti knocking agent, there may be more other source containing lead residues such as leaded acid batteries, alloys and solders etc. therefore it is probable that exposure via air could be declining, but still drinking water may be major source of exposure especially from the plumbing systems. Pb is also capable of accumulating in skeletal tissues, and may be also toxic to both peripheral and central nervous system, affects mental development and learning abilities and thus lowers the intelligence quotient in children in particular, because the absorption of lead is four to five times more in children as compare to the adult individuals.

The environmental contamination in the endemic areas of Punjab and province likewise, could have its roots and could be one of the reasons in the increasing crime rate in the Pakistan. Since there is already a question mark on the literacy rate in Pakistan and the education system is also not up to the mark.

These facts highly the importance of studies on public health issues for which, biomonitoring studies are very important. Since 2011 more scientists are paying attention to this aspect of public health. it’s a need to involve Government to promote studies in the fields of epidemiology and public health sector to discover more areas in our communities and their casual link with socio-economic behavior of communities, and it can be a step in the abetment of development anti-social mindset in society, promote mental health and a strep in the promoting terrorism free society in future.

—Writers are faculty members of PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi