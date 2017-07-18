BPC delegation meets with CM Sindh for grants

Staff Reporter

Badin

The delegation of the Badin Press Club led by Shoukat Memon, General Secretary, Badin Press Club, Badin has application to Chief Minister of Sindh, Sayed Murad Ali Shah, and Faryal Talpur, MNA, PPP at their visit of Dhodharko, Thar on Monday stating that Club had witnessed lot of troubles including havoc rains, flood and other natural calamities causing damages and disaster to building and its furniture as it was constructed in year 1972, the 45 years long ago.

The delegation brief the Chief minister of Sindh and Faryal Talpur, MNA that due to heavy rainfalls and floods the building of the Press Club has been damaged while the news room of the Club was fallen down twice times currently which was created havoc and serious threat to the lives of the journalists of the club when at several times club’s hall and others journalist’s sitting rooms were also flooded by rainy water due to old and damaged building structure of the Club.

The Badin Press Club’s delegation has humbly requested to Chief Minister of Sindh and Faryal Talpur, MNA for direction to concerned authorities to release grants for the construct new building of Badin Press Club. On the occasion, Chief Minister Sindh, Sayed Murad Ali Shah and Faryal Talpur, MNA, PPP have assured the delegation for their complete cooperation for releasing the grant.