Boys, girls Badminton championship begins

Peshawar

The 5th edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa male and femal badminton championship got under way here at Wadood Indoor Hall, Qayyum Sports Complex on Saturday amidst fun and joys at the colorful opening ceremony.

Former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah and Director Islamia Law College Irfan Shinwari graced the occasion as guest and formally inaugurated the Championship.

Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Amjad Khan, Organizing Secretary Mian Sadaqat Shah, national team coach Nadeem Ahmad, officials, players and good number of spectators were also present.

More than 150 players from all 17 districts including Chitral male and female for the first time, are taking part in different categories comprising Men singles, Men doubles, Ladies singles and ladies doubles, and mix doubles. The five-day championship will continue up till Dec 28.

Earlier, in the opening match top seed Arifa defeated Iqra of Charsadda by 3-0, the 21-18, 21-15 and 21-19, Sana of Charsadda beat Shehlah of Peshawar by 3-0, the score was 21-16, 21-16 and 21-17, Komal of Swat beat Alia of Chitral by 2-1, the score 12-21, 21-18 and 21-19, Arzo of Charsadda beat Kainat of Abbottabad by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-17, Urooj of Peshawar beat Hina of Abbottabad by 3-0, the score was 21-15, 21-17 and 21-17, Sanum of Mardan beat Unsa of Swabi by 3-0, 21-19, 21-18, 21-17. Bushra of Swabi beat Zeenat of Charsadda by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-17 and 21-15, Iqra of Swabi beat Bushra of Chitral by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-17, Zohra of Kohat beat Sania of Peshawar by 3-0, the score was 21-17, 21-15 and 21-19, Urooj of Mardan beat Asiya of Kohat by 3-0, the score was 21-18, 21-17 and 21-19 and moved to the next round.

In the other matches Alia of Abbottabad defeated Saira of Peshawar by 3-1, the score was 13-21, 21-19, 21-18 and 21-19, Gul Rukh of Abbottabad recorded victory against Saima of Charsadda in a thrilling 3-1 battle, the score was 23-21, 16-21, 21-18, 21-17, Momina of Peshawar beat Aysia of Swabi by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-17, Bellah of Swabi beat Arif of Chitral by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-19, 21-17.

In the boys singles Hasnain of Mardan beat Shakeel of Peshawar by 3-0, Wajid of Upper Dir beat Adnan Qari of Peshawar by 3-0, Zahid of Chitral beat Adnan of Peshawar.— APP