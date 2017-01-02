Boy killed in Kupwara: Family can’t find justice anywhere

Kupwara

More than five months after the killing of Class 10 student Bilal Ahmad Denthoo of Kupwara on July 16, despair is gripping the family.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Handwara, before whom the family filed an application so that an FIR can be registered against the accused police officer, transferred the case to CJM Kupwara. The CJM Kupwara heard the case, before transferring it back to CJM Handwara, citing “personal reasons.”

Now the Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara, Peer Muzaffar, who is heading the inquiry into Bilal’s death, has told Kashmir Reader that “The concluding report will be submitted in a week.”

This is the same Bilal Ahmed Denthoo whose family was consoled by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, along with those of two other killed civilians during a meeting held at Dak Bungalow Kupwara in July. Mufti conversed with the family of Bilal Ahmad Denthoo for half an hour and promised that “justice would be delivered in three days.” The meeting was also attended by Sajjad Lone, Minister for Social Welfare and MLA of the area.

After the meeting, the state government ordered a magisterial inquiry, of which Bilal’s maternal uncle Ajaz Ahmad Denthoo says, “Nothing is known.”

On July 16, Bilal, according to police, was killed by unidentified gunmen. His family contested the police claim and alleged that Bilal was killed by the then top police officer of the district.

Bilal’s maternal uncle told Kashmir Reader that the boy had gone out of home to buy soap. At some 100 metres distance from the home, his nephew was shot at by the police officer “who at that time was travelling in his vehicle along with his team.—KR