Boy dies after plunging down elevator shaft

Karachi

A 12-year-old boy on Saturday plunged to his death in an elevator shaft in Karachi.

Reports said the boy, identified as Zain Ullah, fell about eight stories down an elevator shaft at Rainbow Center. “Doors opened but the elevator was not there, so he plunged down,” police said.

Rainbow Center is a famous commercial and residential apartment in Karachi’s Sadar area.

Reports said three of four elevators were out of order in the building due to alleged negligence of union and administration.—NNI