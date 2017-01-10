Boxing Champion to train sweet homes children

Islamabad

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Monday asked World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Flyweight Champion Muhammad Waseem to impart training to children staying in sweet homes as part of its endeavors to promote the game at grass-root level.

Waseem visited Pakistan Sweet Home where he interacted with the children. PBM Managing Director Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh took a round with Waseem of the Pakistan Sweet Homes. Speaking to media on the occasion, Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh asked Waseem to train the sweet homes children about the game of boxing.

Sheikh said Waseem was a rising star of the country. “In a very short span of time Waseem has done very well in the international arena.”

“Waseem has made the whole Pakistani nation proud and he will work on a project with us,” he said. Sheikh said Waseem will look for the deprived children especially in Balochistan and will bring them under the umbrella of PBM for their betterment.

“We will also be opening the first sweet home in Fata region,” he said adding we aim to work in the terrorists attacked places and help the children belonging from there.

Waseem said,”We will support these children and hopefully they will make the country’s name proud in future.”

“These children have got a lot of talent in them,” he said. He said the standard and cleanliness of the sweet homes was excellent and up to the mark.

The sweet homes children also displayed Taekwondo and Gymnastics performances on the occasion.—APP