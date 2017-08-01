Out of box solutions required to eradicate preventable blindness: Lt. Gen Hamid

Al-Shifa established first-ever advanced surgical camp at doorsteps of poor patients

City Reporter

The Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital has established first ever surgical eye camp in the Lakot Tehsil of Murree with the help of local community to provide quality eye care service in the remote areas and eliminate avoidable blindness, An advance party was moved to the camp location with complete mobile hospital and the state-of-the-art electromedical equipment.

Field operation theatre along with male and female wards, testing laboratory and the OPD with complete investigation facilities were also established. On the very first day, 43 cataract surgeries were conducted in which 24 were male patients and the rest were female while 18 cases of surgery were postponed temporarily due to high blood pressure, chest infection, diabetes, and other complications.

Free spectacle were also given to the patients and a medical team visited the camp site for the first follow up session for postoperative patients. The medical team conducted the eye examination and provided advice as well as necessary medicines. The second follow up visit has been scheduled on 3rd of August.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the camp, The Al-Shifa Trust President Lt. Gen Hamid Javed (Retd) said that out of the box solutions are needed to deal with the menace of blindness. He informed that the trust has established this highly equipped surgical camp at the doorstep of the poor patients.

Around fifty surgical camps would be established all over the country while the outreach programme will continue throughout the year, he added. Lt. General Hamid Javed (Retd) said that with this initiative around five thousand cataract surgeries will be conducted at an annual cost of eighty million rupees.

At the occasion, Dr Tariq Usman, General Manager of the Al-Shifa Centre for Community Ophthalmology said that free eye camps will be arranged in the remote areas where the patients lack access and resources for quality medical facilities. Providing free of cost preventive, promotive and curative eye care service to the unreached patients in the remote regions with the help of local communities is our aim to stop the spread of preventable blindness, he added. The community leaders and the patients thanked the management for provisions of such modern facility near to their homes.