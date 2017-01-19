Bouchard beats Peng, reaches third round at Australian Open

Wawrinka recovers poise with classy win

Melbourne

Eugenie Bouchard’s return to form gathered pace Wednesday when she dispatched tricky Chinese Peng Shuai in straight sets to blast into the Australian Open third round.

The 22-year-old, on the comeback trail after her high-flying career plunged into a tailspin, came through a testing tiebreaker to win 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 on Hisense Arena and keep her Grand Slam dreams alive.

Bouchard became one of the most bankable assets in women’s tennis in 2014 when she stormed to the Wimbledon final as well as the semi-finals of the Australian and French Opens.

But the confident, charismatic Canadian then saw her career nosedive in 2015 and her ranking slump.

She recently said she had rediscovered her motivation, with a run to the semi-finals of this month’s Sydney International boosting her confidence.

“In the first set I didn’t play that great, I was a little bit nervous,” she said.

“But overall I feel like I am getting better with every passing day.

I’m honoured to be playing on such big courts.”

The experienced Peng, a two-times Grand Slam doubles champion and a US Open singles semi-finalist, was always going to be a difficult test.

But Bouchard rose to the challenge, coming through plenty of gruelling, physical rallies in the first set with her athleticism to the fore in a close-fought tiebreaker.

The Canadian, now ranked 47, scored a crucial second-set break in game four and kept the pressure as Peng began to fade, winning with a powerful forehand on her fourth match point.

She will next play either France’s Pauline Parmentier or American Coco Vandeweghe, with a potential fourth round clash world number one Angelique Kerber, whom she beat in Rome last year, awaiting her. Stan Wawrinka got his Australian Open campaign back on track with an unruffled straight-sets win over American Steve Johnson to reach the third round on Wednesday.

The 2014 winner bounced back from his too-close-for-comfort five-set opening round triumph over Martin Klizan with a more accomplished performance against the 30th-ranked Johnson.

The Swiss fourth seed rolled through a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win in 1hr 52min, with no breaks of serve and dominating the rallies.

Wawrinka will next play either Serbian Viktor Troicki or Italian Paolo Lorenzi.

“I played at a great level and I’m really happy with my focus to get into the third round,” Wawrinka said.

“I was feeling the ball better today and I made him play a lot. I was happy with my serve in general.”

It was in contrast to his tight first-round win over Klizan, when he was booed for smashing a volley straight at the static Slovak in the fifth set.

He broke Johnson’s big serve with his signature one-handed backhand in the sixth game before bringing up three set points.

The Swiss claimed another service break with a forehand winner to go two sets up after a 42-minute battle.

Another delightful cross-court backhand claimed another service break in the third game of the final set and he sailed to three match points, converting the second.

Among Wawrinka’s three Grand Slam titles is his win over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne three years ago, when he became the first player to defeat the top two seeds en route to a major title since Spaniard Sergei Bruguera won 1993 Roland Garros.

Wawrinka also won 2015 French Open and last year’s US Open, both times conquering Novak Djokovic.—AFP