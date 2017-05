Chaman

A ceremony was held in Chaman to acknowledge sacrifices by the locals of Killi Janghir and Killi Luqman due to unprovoked firing by Afghan Border Police on 5 May 2017.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz during his visit to Chaman had assured the affected citizens that Pakistan Army will look after them. In this regard a relief and assistance package was distributed amongst the affectees on Monday.—INP