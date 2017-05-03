BoR directs to officers register mutations of inheritance of expats

Lahore

Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) has instructed the revenue officers of the entire province to immediately register the mutations of inheritance and partition of properties of Overseas Pakistanis. Decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatt with Senior Member BoR Dr Saqib Aziz here today.

Director General OPC, Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Director Revenue, Ishrat Niazi and concerned officers of OPC and BoR were also present on the occasion. Afzaal Bhatti said that OPC and BoR are pursuing a joint strategy to expedite the resolution process of the cases of expatriate Pakistanis pending in revenue courts. Afzaal Bhatti said that role of Board Of Revenue and revenue officers at the district level is of great importance for prompt disposal of revenue judicial cases pertaining to overseas Pakistanis. On this occasion, Senior Member BoR sought a report from the field officers about the pending cases of overseas Pakistanis with in three days. —PR