BOP achieves another milestone

Signs MoU with Bank of Kazan-Tatarstan

Khalid Butt

Lahore

The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of the fast growing bank of Pakistan, achieved another milestone by venturing a Memorandum of Understanding by Taqwa Islamic Banking-BOP with The Bank of Kazan-Tatarstan during its participation in the 9th International Economic Summit “Russia – Islamic World: Kazan Summit 2017” held in Tatarstan from May 18-20, 2017.

The MoU was inked by Taqwa Islamic Banking represented by Umer Iqbal Sheikh, Head Islamic Banking Division with The Bank of Kazan represented by its President Oskar Prokopiev to determine specific targets towards Islamic Banking cooperation development elaborate further collaborative mechanisms and organize meetings to discuss collaboration issues.

The aim of the Summit was to strengthen trade and economic, scientific technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries. The key topic of Kazan Summit 2017 was Islamic Investments in the context of International economic relations. This Summit was graced by the presence of international key stake holders including representatives of Accounting & Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), Islamic Banking Forums, Halal Food Institutes and other representative organizations of OIC member countries.