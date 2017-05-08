Books supply procedure to be completed by current week

The procedure for provision of text books to students studying in the public sector schools of the federal capital would be completed by current week.

Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Hasnat Qureshi told APP that the FDE has completed 98.5 percent process of books provision to students so far.

The rest of 1.50 percent books supply, he said, would be handed over to the students by May 8.

Earlier, he said the books supplying process had been completed in eight months while, in the current year it would take five months to complete the process, which is good sign for the directorate.

The FDE, he said, has directly given an order to publishers including nine private and Punjab, Sindh text book boards and National Book Foundation. Meanwhile, Director Schools FDE and Incharge Books Provision Cell, Abdul Waheed said Punjab, Sindh Text Book Boards and private publishers would publish 34 percent of books while rest of the 64 percent books would be published by the National Book Foundation.—APP

