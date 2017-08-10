Books play instrumental role for promoting peace, brotherhood

Islamabad

Provincial Minister for Information, Prosecution and Law (Balochistan), Sardar Raza Muhammad Barrech Wednesday said books play an instrumental role in changing the destination of nations through promoting peace, brotherhood and mutual harmony. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd National Book Fair held at Balochistan University, Quetta in connection with 70th Independence Day celebrations.

The book fair was arranged by National Book Foundation (NBF) in collaboration with Balochistan University. He said no one can deny the importance of books even in the present era of modern technology. He said the NBF and University of Balochistan arrange National Book Fair in connection with Independence Day every year which is a positive trend. Sardar Raza Barrech appreciated the efforts of book publishers and sellers from across the country who gathered in Quetta to participate in this book fair.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Balochistan University, Dr Javed Iqbal said this book fair will continue till August 11, and book lovers can purchase variety of books on discounted rates. It is pertinent to mention here that the first National Book Fair was arranged in Balochistan University during the year 2015. Such book fairs have played a great role in promotion of book reading culture among youngsters.

Around 30 book publishers have set up their stalls. The book fair will continue from 9 am to 7 pm. Students of Federal Government School, Quetta performed Book Parade and presented book song ‘Kitaboon ki Duniya Salamat Rahy’. Representative of Balochistan government, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, officials of the NBF, renowned literary personalities and students attended the book fair.—APP