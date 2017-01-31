Book ‘Tazeen-e-Lahad’ launched at RAC

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Monday arranged a launching ceremony of the book “Tazeen-e-Lahad” written by poet Awais Khalid.

Prof Dr Ehsan Akbar presided over the ceremony. Dr Zahid Chughtai was the chief guest while Naureen Talat Arooba was guest of honor. Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

The book is a collection of Naatia poetry and this is his first book based on “Hamd-o-Naat”. The speakers addressing the participants said, Awais Khalid has shown love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in young age and the book is a wonderful expression of emotions. Waqar Ahmed congratulating Awais Khalid also thanked the distinguished guests.—APP