A book titled “Sufi Khwateen: Karachi Aur Thatta Kay Mazarat Ka Aik Mutaala” has been published, an official of the University of Karachi said on Friday. The book has been authored by Prof. Dr. Nasreen Aslam Shah, Seema Manzoor and Dr. Asma Manzoor. It was claimed that the main emphasis of this book is on highlighting the importance of Sufi women.