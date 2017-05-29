Book reading is beneficial

Living in a world where our life is fully surrounded with technologies. We prefer shortcuts in place of hard work because it needs patience. Mostly people underestimate the worth of reading books, novels and magazines.

We see many libraries around us but we rarely find time to visit them. Books not only provide us knowledge but also touch and fragrance of the paper doesn’t fade easily from our mind. One of the biggest advantages of it is that you can continue reading whenever you want without depending on Internet or any other gadget.

SYED M QAUSAIN,

Karachi

