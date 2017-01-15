Book on Mufti Saeed out

Jammu

A book containing speeches of former Chief Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and write ups on him by some famed writers was released by the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here on Saturday. She also launched a website www.muftisayeed.com containing videos and pictures of the former CM besides his speeches and interviews.

The book has been compiled by Member Legislative Council and former journalist, Firdous Tak.

The book contains some of the historic speeches delivered by late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed including the address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2006, first address in the Legislative Assembly after taking over as Chief Minister in 2002, addresses on party’s foundation day in 2005 and in 2015.

The book also contains articles by renowned writers like Madhu Kishwar, Prem Shankar Jha, Barkha Dutt, Ashok Bhan, Iftikhar Geelani, Sajad Ghani Lone, David Devdas, Sanjay Nahar, Prof.

Happymohan Jacob, Neerja Choudhary, Ghulam Nabi Khayal, Prof. Rekha Choudhary, Shujaat Bukhari, Zaffar Choudhary, Peerzada Ashiq and others on various aspects of the life and contribution of late Mufti Sayeed.—KR