Book on future Trajectory of Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Salma Malik, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad Pakistan, has edited a new book that brings together eminent Pakistani thinkers and practitioners and assesses the national trajectory for the next ten years.

Titled Pakistan’s Security Problems and Challenges in the Next Decade, the book includes chapters by Dr. Syed Rifaat Hussain, Amb. Riaz Mohammad Khan, Brig. Naeem Ahmed Salik, Mr. Afzal Ali Shigri, Dr. Ilhan Niaz, Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Dr. Moonis Ahmar, Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Mr. Bilal Zubair, and Amb. Ali Sarwar Naqvi.

Pakistan’s security has been under immense pressure since the 9/11 attacks, which led to the advent of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, thereby exacerbating the regional security environment. The ensuing spillover of this development into Pakistan has imposed severe strains insofar as internal security is concerned.

This scenario merits a close examination of the security outlook for Pakistan in these testing times, particularly in the context of its national identity and ethos.