Book launching ceremony of ‘My Eid Mubarak Story book’

Staff Reporter

In the book, “My Eid Mubarak Storybook”, Omer Naqi soulfully renders the traditions of Eid, the joys and beauty of togetherness from the eyes of children.

It is a fun and exciting read for both the young, as well as a reminder for elders of the true celebrations of Eid.

Consisting of nine short stories, the book touches upon different aspects of Eid, its traditions and its importance in Islam.

The book, through its skilfully illustrated characters, teaches children to be open-minded about other religions and cultures.

It also teaches them about charity and about celebrating the joys of Eid with friends, family and community in the true spirit of Islam making this book a treasure to cherish.

Speaking at the launch ceremony which was held here at Headstart School, Islamabad, where there was a special book reading and meet n greet, the author, Omer Naqi, was very much humbled and grateful for the support and appreciation his book has received from children and elders alike.

He said, ‘living in Canada, away from Pakistan, I wanted my children to experience Eid the way I did.

I always had this story in my mind and I am so pleased that I have put it together for the world to share and enjoy’.