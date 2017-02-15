Book launch, paintings exhibition by Khalid Iqbal

Staff Reporter

To pay tribute to the services of renowned land scape painter Khalid Iqbal, Pakistan National Council of the Arts organized book launch ‘The Marvel that is Khalid Iqbal’ written by Dr.Munawwar Ahmad ,followed by exhibition of Khalid Iqbal paintings at National Art Gallery, Islamabad.

Khalid Iqbal contribution to the art world and landscape painting in particular is a history. His love for nature and dedication to arts can be judged through his work as his every work speaks for itself, said DG, PNCA, Jamal Shah. Recounting Khalid Iqbal as his teacher”

He wanted me to concentrate on painting more than my other passions.” He added. The launching of the book was followed by exhibition of Khalid Iqbal to rejuvenate and celebrate his achievements and let the viewver enjoy the excellence that continued to influence a whole generation of artists that later known as the followers of Khalid Iqbal School of painting.