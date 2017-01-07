Book bazaar starts at PAL

A two-day weekly books bazaar started at the premises of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here on Friday. The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have set up their stalls at weekly book bazaar. The bazaar will be opened at 9 am and conclude till 7 pm in evening for two-days an official said.

Books on various subjects are available at the bazaar on discounts rates. The Academy is making efforts to promote book reading culture in the country, he added.—APP

