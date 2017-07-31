Bone marrow transplant centre in Children Hospital completed

Salim Ahmed

A state-of-the-art bone marrow transplant in Children Hospital has been completed at a cost of Rs 240 million for treatment of children suffering from blood cancer. It was informed in a meeting chaired by Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah at Children Hospital on Sunday. It was told that the grant was provided by Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the project.

The meeting was informed that highly qualified and trained doctors, nurses and paramedics had been posted in the centre and the training for super specialty to the staff was imparted in the Sindh National Institute of Blood Diseases.

A special team of Punjab Human Organs Transplant Authority (PHOTA) have visited the Children Hospital and inspected the newly-established BMT and expressed their satisfaction over the facility.

Medical Director Professor Dr Ahsan Rathore briefed the Secretary and said that Dr Mehvish Faizan had been appointed Incharge of BMT Centre.

He said she had got two years training in Birmingham Hospital, UK.

Rathore said six doctors and six nurses were trained as master trainers in Sindh National Institute of Blood Diseases Karachi and during last six months, these master trainers had trained more than sixty doctors, nurses and paramedics.

He said the PHOTA team had visited the centre and expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements, however, proper permission would be received within few days from them and hopefully the first child would be admitted to the centre for bone marrow transplantation in August.

The secretary Health asked Dean Children Hospital Professor Masood Sadiq to prepare a feasibility report for setting up bone marrow centres in Faisalabad and Multan Children Hospitals so that maximum patients could be accommodated.