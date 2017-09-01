Bold decision of Indian Court

It seems that Judicial system is working well In India. Yesterday an Indian court awarded 20 years imprisonment sentence to a Sikh Guru. He was found guilty of raping two women devotees. His followers were protested his arrest and killed 38 persons and wounded another 200 in violent riots that broke out in Haryana. According to the news reports Guru Gurmeet Singh was earlier indicted for raping women in his Ashram. He was found guilty for 2002 rape case. His counsel requested the court to reduce his sentence as his client was seriously ill. The convict rapist after his sentencing begged for mercy by putting his hands together. He wept and cried like a coward person. He refused to move from the court and cooperate with the Police. However the police officials dragged him and threw him in the jail barracks. Due to law & order and probable breakup of violence and rioting the security was tightened. After his sentencing his followers took to the street and stated rioting. His Sucha Sauda organization burnt down two vehicles. Police initiated the crackdown and arrested 900 of his followers and closed down several Ashrams. We highly commend the bold decision of the court. Justice has been done. The rapist has no place in any society, especially in male Chauvinist society. The crimes against women are committed with impunity. Rape has become a menace in the Indian society. Women are raped in schools, buses and trains. No place is safe for them. It is a great shame that we talk about equality, equal rights and woman empowerment. Let us work for the real empowerment of the women.

J BASHIR AHMAD

Via email

Related