BoI to hold road shows for increasing foreign investment

Islamabad

The Board of Investment (BOI) on Monday said the government would hold road shows in China ,Singapore and Gulf countries in coming few months aiming at increasing Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment. Under its new work plan,BIO would hold road shows in collaboration with chambers of industries and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile and steel industry, said a Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan in talking to APP here.

He said that through pro-active approach,”We have mainly focussing to achieve the FDI target US$ 15 billions by 2025. He said that Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had increased by 12.4 percent in third quarter of current fiscal year from 1st January to end of March.

The Board of Investment (BOI) said that huge foreign investment in automobile sector would be expected from different groups because of the prudent policies of the government . The spokesman said that foreign investors were keen to invest in various sectors of Pakistan.—APP