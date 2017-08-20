BOI committed to promote country as investment destination

Islamabad

Board of Investment (BOI) is committed for image building to promote the country as an investment destination and facilitate investor to resolve their problems.

Investment promotion consists of two core elements, namely image building and investment generation, said a Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI), Shah Jahan told APP here on Saturday.

He said that through pro-active approach, “We have mainly focussing to achieve the FDI target US$ 15 billions by 2025.”

The official said that huge foreign investment in automobile sector would be expected from different groups because of the prudent policies of the government.

He said the government would hold road show in China, Germany including all big economies in coming few months for increasing Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment.

Through new work plan, BIO would hold road shows with the collaboration of chambers of industries and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile and steel industry, he added.

He said that BOI had digitalized visa process for foreign investors and now the investors could apply online for business visa from anywhere and there would be responded in very short period of time.—APP