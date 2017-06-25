Bohra Community launches Ramzan plantation drive

Staff Reporter

His Holiness Dr Syed na Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Community, has initiated a worldwide plantation drive in the month of Ramazan with a target of planting 200,000 saplings. Under this drive 328 saplings will be planted in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. So far 272 trees have been planted, most of them in the houses of Bohra Community members. Burhani Ambulance Corps (BAC) is helping Bohra Community members in getting saplings.

According to Murtaza BS Zainee, president of Rawalpindi Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat, all saplings will have an identification mark, in the form of a number. In addition to this all saplings will be looked after by community members.