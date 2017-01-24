Bogus stents

Muhammad Ayub

Muzaffargarh

There are news reports of fraudulent bogus stent insertion procedures being done in our country in cases of heart attack which cause a loss of millions of rupees to the patients besides usually resulting in their death. Through the columns of your prestigious Daily, I wish to share certain facts about heart disease: our heart consists of two parts, the left and the right sides. The left side has two chambers the upper one called atrium and the lower called ventricle which is responsible for pumping blood forward into the entire body. Similarly right side of heart has also two chambers and receives the blood returning from the whole body.

On the surface of left side of heart are two arteries named left anterior descending artery and the left circumflex artery. Since these two arteries supply the left side of the heart (and also some parts of right heart), which is the main pump of blood supply to the body, a blockage of any of these two can cause instantaneous fatality, hence they are also known as ‘widow-makers’. On the surface of the right side of heart is another artery, the third one, called right coronary artery which supplies blood to right side of heart and some parts of left.

All these arteries are called Coronary Arteries and blockage of any of them is called heart attack. A heart attack is usually caused by some combination of about 11 factors, most important of which are: high blood cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, blood pressure, stressful living etc. Once a heart attack occurs, it needs an angiography to assess the damage. 20-40% blockage is called mild attack and does not need any invasive intervention (stent insertion or bypass operation) but is treated by appropriate drugs, life-style changes such as light exercise like walking, weight decrease, low fat high fibre diet, little animal-origin food, no smoking etc.

40-70% blockage is called moderate attack, and it still can be treated with drugs and life-style changes without undergoing invasive measures. 70% blockage or above is called Severe Coronary Artery Disease and does require either stenting or bypass surgery. If any or all of the arteries of the left side of heart are blocked the best option is bypass. For the rest, a stent insertion may suffice.

Lastly, I would suggest to get a weight-height chart and keep your weight according to your height, never smoke or drink, eat low fat high fibre diet, take a brisk walk for 30 minutes at least 4 times a week, when faced with an adversity have faith in God and remember that all difficulties get evened out in the end.