Islamabad Nilore police station on Wednesday found an unidentified body of girl from forest area near Simly Dam.
According to police source, local people spotted the body and informed the police about it. Police team of Nilore police station reached there and shifted body to hospital.
She seemed to be in her 20s and further investigation had been started to know her whereabouts and cause of death, the source maintained.—APP
Body of girl found
