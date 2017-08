City Reporter

Bodies of two friends were found from bushes in Haji Band Murad Goth of Karachi on Friday.

Police said that five drug addict friends went to the bushes in the area, a couple of days earlier, of which one identified as Nadeem left soon leaving behind the four.

Identities of the deceased were ascertained as Rafique and Mustafa and it was feared that they have been killed by their own accomplices who went missing after the occurrence.