Bodies of three Saudi nationals recovered from sea

Staff Reporter

Bodies of three Saudi nationals, drowned at Karachi’s Hawkesbay, have been recovered, officials said on Sunday.

Son of Saudi diplomat was among who died in unfortunate incident, police said adding that bodies of the three Saudi nationals were recovered from Arabian Sea.

According to rescue sources, the bodies were recovered after hours-long search by Pakistan Navy divers under the water.

Fahad Aloseami – son of Saudi vice-council general at Saudi Consulate here – was among three Saudi nationals who drowned on Saturday.

The two others have been identified as Aala Al Autibi and Abdullah Al Ausebi. The bodies were shifted to South City Hospital and later to be airlifted to the Kingdom.