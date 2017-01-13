Bodies’ rift hampers judokas inclusion in ISG

Islamabad

Pakistani Judokas, potential to win laurels for the country, will miss the opportunity to participate in Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan due to rift among Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Judo Federation.

The Judo team was not even considered by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in a 200 member contingent approved for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games scheduled to be held from May 12 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

When contacted Khalid Mehmood, Secretary, POA said, “PJF is not a recognized national body therefore it cannot be included in the disciplines for the games. “They have also not withdrawn cases against us,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source reverent to the developments said Pakistan Judo Federation is a recognized body by the International Judo Federation (IJF) and Pakistan Olympic Association’s refusal of its inclusion for ISG is “senseless”.

He claimed that some POA officials wanted to adjust their blue-eyed for the top slot in August last year PJF elections which was not materialized and it started a negative campaign against it.

It may be mentioned here that in past Pakistani Judokas won laurels for the country in in many international events. Olympian Judoka Shah Hussain Shah (-100kg) had won Silver Medal in Common Wealth Games 2014.

He twice remained Asian Bronze Medallist in 2013 and 2014 and South Asian Gold Medallist in 2015 and 2016.

Similarly, Judoka Qaisar Khan (-81kg) qualified for the quarter final in Grand Slam, Tokyo 2016 and was the bronze medallist of the South Asian Games 2016.

Pakistani contingent will participate in 14 disciplines including Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Handball, Karate, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling (Freestyle), Wrestling (Greco Roman) and Wushu.

It may be recalled that Boxing and Basketball Federations, included in ISG disciplines, have also legal disputes with the Pakistan Sports Board.—APP