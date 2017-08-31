Bodies recovered in Shopian

Shopian

Two bodies were recovered near Palpora village here on late Tuesday. The slain were identified by police as Umar Suhail and Mohammad Ather, both residents of Rajori. Police said that a party of Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered two bodies from orchards near the village. They added that cigarettes and some drug like powder was found from the pockets of the duo. Shopian police said that there were no injury marks on the bodies. Senior superintendent of police Shopian, S A Dinkar, told Kashmir Reader that after prior investigation and post-mortem reports, it was found that they had taken drugs. “Both the persons died due to drug addiction,” he said.—KR