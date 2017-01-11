Bodies of five Gidani workers airlifted to Peshawar; case registered against four

Prohibitive order of section 144 for Gidani beach

Staff Reporter

Karachi/ Hub

As many as five bodies of people who were burnt when a fire broke out in a ship parked in Gidani Shipbreaking Yard in Hub were airlifted to their native city of Peshawar on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Saeed Khan, Alif Khan, Muhammad Saeed, Sabir and Naimat. Their bodies were shifted to Edhi‘s morgue yesterday.

The labourers said that they are sending the bodies back to their families on their own expenses because no support was given by the company or government.

The ship was owned by ex-chairman of the Shipbreaking Yard Association Rizwan Diwan Farooq, who was detained after he fled the spot when the fire first broke out. Over 55 labourers were working on the LPG ship when the blaze started, police said.

Officials from the environment department said chemical foam present inside the ship was responsible for the fire. They said all combustibles need to be removed from a ship before work is started but the foam was not removed in this case, which shows neglect.

Police sources pointed out that this was the same ship that caught fire in December last year. According to the police, rescue workers were still looking for three people. Bashir Mehmood Dani, president of the labourers association, however, claimed that the number of missing people was eight.

Meanwhile, a case against four people including the owner of the scrap ship Rizwan Dewan was registered by SHO Gadani police station Abdul Jabbar Ronja. The four suspects were arrested by the police after the fire erupted at Plot No. 60 of Gandani ship breaking yard.

Following three successive incidents in which atleast 25 deaths took place and nearly two dozen workers went missing, the government has finally woken up, imposing a prohibitive order of section 144 at the Gidani beach, serving as the country’s solitary ship-breaking yard.

An instant effect of that was halting of work there for minimum of 15 days, but whether this can really prove effective in curbing the fire incidents at ship-breaking industry, or may turn out to be just eye-wash, remains to be seen.

Officials felt that an out-of-order liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier ignited at shipbreaking yard causing loss of five lives on Monday, and over 20 last month..

The bodies of those perishing in the tragedy, were sent to Swat for burial. Sources said. As an aftermath, police which looked helpless earlier, acted somewhat reluctantly this time and arrested owner and ex-chairman of the Ship-breaking Yard Association Rizwan Diwan Farooqi, contractor Bakhtawar and two others after lodging first information report (FIR).

This is third incident of fire at Gadani ship-breaking yard in as many months.Investigation committees constituted by federal and provincial governments had termed safety measures at ship-breaking yard ‘insufficient’.

Committee led by Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer had urged government to bound owners of ships to ensure strict safety measures in order to avoid further mishaps.

But after an initial outcry by politicians all the way up to the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, nothing much has happened in terms of legislation in order to prevent more loss of life.