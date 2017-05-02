Boat capsizes in river Indus, two drowned

Dg Khan

Two persons were drowned when a boat capsized in Indus river near Ghazi Khan bridge some 17 kilometre away from here on Monday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a family of DG Khan city went to Indus river for picnic. They carried into a boat and when it hit with a transmission line tower constructed in the river, it capsized.

About 11 people were on boat when it capsized , however, Rescue teams reached the spot and with the help of locals saved nine people. Rescue operation is in progress to search two drowned people including a minor boy Haider Ali and boatman Gulshan.

Meanwhile, in Rajanpur: a teenage girl fell in canal and drowned on Monday and search for her body was underway. Rescue sources said that a teenage girl hailing from Basti Khosa went to DG Canal to wash the clothes. The girl slipped, fell into the canal and drowned.

Family and relatives of the drowned girl after knowing about the incident reached the scene and started efforts for recovery of the body. The rescue divers were also taking part in the operation but the body could not be retrieved till filing of this report.—INP